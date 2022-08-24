20 people injured after RTA accident on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS transported 20 patients with minor injuries to the University Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Wednesday afternoon after an accident involving an RTA bus and a car.
The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Euclid Avenue and E. 100th Street.
RTA officials said the RTA Healthline Bus was heading eastbound on Euclid Avenue when the accident happened.
RTA Transit Police and a RTA Service Quality Field Supervisor also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
