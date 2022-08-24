Stark County woman pushes to keep her mother’s killer behind bars

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a Perry Township woman murdered in 1980 is now fighting to make sure her killer is not granted parole.

Becky Kerr was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 15, 1980 at a gas station at the intersection of Southway Street SW and Perry Drive SW in Perry Township.

Becky Kerr ((Source: BLock Parole.inc))

Her eight-year-old daughter Melissa witnessed the deadly shooting.

Melissa Binius, who is now 50, said Lincoln Mabry forced them into a car and made her mom drive to the gas station.

“As we drove down the road, we got to a gas station. my mom pulled into the gas station and jumped out. He jumped out after her, shot, got into the car, told me to get out and go with my mom and drove off,” said Binius.

Mabry was sentenced to life in prison. He is now 81-years-old and up for parole.

“I don’t think he deserves to be walking the streets,” said Binius.

She is asking for the community’s support in keeping Mabry behind bars by signing a petition.

“The more people who support and show their support for this story and for him to remain in prison, I am hoping the more likely they are to determine that that’s where he needs to be,” said Binius.

Binius added no matter how hard she tries, she can’t forgive Mabry.

“I feel robbed. I feel like things were taken from me and can’t ever be given back,” said Binius.

