1 of 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers returns home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Thursday morning one of their four missing teenagers has returned home and “appeared happy and healthy.”

Mikayla Vaden, 15, was left in the care of her grandmother.

Police said they are still searching for the other three missing teenagers, all who went missing in the past 60 days.

Denasha Melton, 16, was last seen via Facetime by her mom, who learned she was possibly in the downtown Cleveland area.

Melton is about 5′6″, weighs about 140 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was last seen at her home in Garfield Heights wearing a grey shorts body suit.

Broadus is about 5′0 and weighs about 125 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Angel Joseph, 15, was last seen being dropped off at Regent High School in Cleveland by her dad.

She was then apparently called out of school by someone acting as a parent, said police.

Joseph was last seen wearing black pants and carrying a brown purse.

She is about 5′2″ and weighs about 122 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Garfield Heights police said at this time, they are being investigated as separate incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

