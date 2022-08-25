2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person critically injured in Westlake car accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two car accident Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to Westlake Captain Gerald Vogel the accident happened at the intersection of Hilliard Blvd. and Bassett Road around 1:45 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while their investigation continues.

Police added at this time it does not appear drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

