12-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 12-year-old Ariana Spates, who was reported missing.
Police described Spates as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with a black ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a blue Adidas tank top, purple and black Adidas jacket, and gray shorts, according to police.
Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.
