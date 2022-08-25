12-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 12-year-old Ariana Spates, who was reported missing.

Police described Spates as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with a black ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a blue Adidas tank top, purple and black Adidas jacket, and gray shorts, according to police.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

Ariana Spates (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

