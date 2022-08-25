2 Strong 4 Bullies
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side.

According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Hendrixx Rowdy.

