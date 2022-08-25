2 Strong 4 Bullies
28-year-old Bath Township woman missing since Aug. 22

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATH, Ohio (WOIO) - Bath Township Police asked the community to help find a 28-year-old missing woman from the area of Stonegate Boulevard and Medina Line Road.

Police said the department will not share the woman’s name due to the family’s request for privacy.

She left her home around 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 without her cell phone while riding a white Trek bike, according to police, and has not been in contact with her family since.

A witness reported possibly seeing the woman near SR-94 and SR-18 in Medina County four hours later, said police.

Police said it appears she left her home voluntarily wearing a light-colored T-shirt and shorts.

Call Bath Township Police at 330-666-3736 if you see her or know where she may be.

