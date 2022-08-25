2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving

AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost visited Lorain County Community College on Thursday to name their police training program a Star Academy.

The STAR Academy Training Center program, designed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, sets criteria that identifies high-quality training.

Yost also spoke with 19 News about police recruitment and how local communities can increase their number of officers.

“The number one thing we can do is to have politicians stop badmouthing the cops,” Yost said.  “Start honoring them and recognize they’re not oppressors, they’re not some kind of thugs, they’re heroes.”

19 News asked Yost about his office can help stop criminals and hold them accountable.

“There are things we can do to support local law enforcement among those we can help with their investigations,” Yost said. “We also run the state lab. If there’s a question about identity, for example, we can expedite a DNA test or a finger printing analysis”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
1 person critically injured in Westlake car accident
1 of 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers returns home
(Source: Euclid police)
Euclid gas station employee robbed at gunpoint
Have you seen these teens? Garfield Heights Police searching for 4 missing women
Have you seen these teens? Garfield Heights Police searching for 4 missing women