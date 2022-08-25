AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost visited Lorain County Community College on Thursday to name their police training program a Star Academy.

The STAR Academy Training Center program, designed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, sets criteria that identifies high-quality training.

Yost also spoke with 19 News about police recruitment and how local communities can increase their number of officers.

“The number one thing we can do is to have politicians stop badmouthing the cops,” Yost said. “Start honoring them and recognize they’re not oppressors, they’re not some kind of thugs, they’re heroes.”

19 News asked Yost about his office can help stop criminals and hold them accountable.

“There are things we can do to support local law enforcement among those we can help with their investigations,” Yost said. “We also run the state lab. If there’s a question about identity, for example, we can expedite a DNA test or a finger printing analysis”

