Beachwood police: 15-year-old boy with autism reported missing

Missing boy from Beachwood
Missing boy from Beachwood(Source: Beachwood police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood Police Department is hoping the public can help locate an autistic boy who was reported missing.

The 15-year-old boy, who police identified as Gavi, is between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build.

According to Beachwood police, the boy is high-functioning autistic.

Gavi was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a yellow shirt, Converse shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the boy’s location can Beachwood detectives at 216-464-1234.

