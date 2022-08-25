2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of EMS said a male was found shot to death at a scene on the city’s East side.

Paramedics was first dispatched to the scene of the fatal shooting, reported on East 75th Street near Union Avenue, at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to Cleveland EMS.

The male, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Cleveland police have not yet released any details from the investigation.

This is a developing story.

