Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of EMS said a male was found shot to death at a scene on the city’s East side.

Paramedics was first dispatched to the scene of the fatal shooting, reported on East 75th Street near Union Avenue, at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to Cleveland EMS.

The male, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Cleveland police have not yet released any details from the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.