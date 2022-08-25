2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians honor stadium drummer John Adams with hall of fame induction

FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are recognizing a long-time stadium fixture with a replica bronze drum that will be displayed in Heritage Park.

In honor of supporting the team with his drumming for 50 years, the Cleveland Guardians inducted John Adams into the Distinguished Hall of Fame.

Adams first debuted his bass drum on Aug. 24, 1973 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Although Adams he has attended more then 3,700 games, health issues have caused him to miss the last two season openers.

The bronze drum meant as a legacy gift to Adams’ support was commissioned for Cleveland-area sculptor David Deming.

