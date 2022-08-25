Cleveland Guardians honor stadium drummer John Adams with hall of fame induction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are recognizing a long-time stadium fixture with a replica bronze drum that will be displayed in Heritage Park.

In honor of supporting the team with his drumming for 50 years, the Cleveland Guardians inducted John Adams into the Distinguished Hall of Fame.

The heartbeat of Progressive Field has been forever immortalized at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.



We have inducted John Adams into the Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame. A replica bronze drum affixed to his bleacher seat will be on display in Heritage Park. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4aFtDpGOYc — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 24, 2022

Adams first debuted his bass drum on Aug. 24, 1973 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Although Adams he has attended more then 3,700 games, health issues have caused him to miss the last two season openers.

The bronze drum meant as a legacy gift to Adams’ support was commissioned for Cleveland-area sculptor David Deming.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.