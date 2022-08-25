Cleveland Library offers programs to assist students, families, and educators with learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is offering students and parents resources and programs to enhance the learning experience, encourage reading, and spark pupils’ curiosity as part of their Get Ready for School program.

“Cleveland Public Library wants everyone to succeed,” said Erica Marks, Youth Services Program Director at Cleveland Public Library. “From books to tutoring to gaming and Storytime, the Library is the place for students, families, and teachers to get ahead this school year.”

Listed below are programs and events the Library is offering:

Join us at Main Library on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. for a Back-to-School Celebration. Families can pick up free school supplies, play games, and learn about Library resources. Food will be available.

HOMEWORK HELP: Cleveland Public Library offers homework help and tutoring for students who need assistance to boost their confidence in a certain subject.

KINDERGARTEN READINESS: Young Scholars’ Academy prepares children ages 3-6 and their families for kindergarten. The program will teach young learners and their families about caring and sharing, counting, alphabets, and more using fun activities both online and at our neighborhood branches. Enrolled families will receive free materials and books to support at-home learning. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. Registration is now underway.

0 to 3 READ TO ME: Literacy begins at birth. This Fall, we are launching a new program to help children up to age 3 and their parents/caregivers build language and literacy skills. Visit cpl.org/readtome for more information.

LOVE FOR LITERACY: Build vocabulary one book at a time by joining the Back-to-School Reading Challenge. From September 1 – 30, the Library encourages children and adults to read at least 20 minutes a day. Register at cpl.beanstack.org by August 31 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Disney’s Frozen at Playhouse Square.

Bond over books with Storytime. Children of all abilities and their families can enjoy a fun-filled Storytime in a caring environment. Sessions are for ages 3-7 but all are welcome. Registration required.

STORYTIME FOR DIVERSE ABILITIES

STORYTIME PARTNER DATE AND TIME LOCATION SIGN UP

Sign Stage Cleveland Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11am Glenville Branch Register

North Pointe Ballet Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11am Fulton Branch Register

Tender Touch Equine Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11am Rice Branch Register

Mini Horses

YOUTHBIZ ACADEMY: Got a cool idea for a business? In partnership with Making a Difference Consulting, LLC, the Library will host YouthBiz Academy, a workforce development and entrepreneurship program for youth in grades 4 – 12. The program will take place at the Memorial-Nottingham Branch every Friday afternoon from September 23 through November 18. TEACHER TOOLKIT: Cleveland Public Library has support services for educators too. Our Gale Library resources offer curriculum-aligned digital content to help teachers support their students inside and outside the classroom. Teachers can apply for an Educator Card to access our collection of age-appropriate reading materials and educational movies, music, and more.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY: Science lovers can get inspired and pique their curiosity with a variety of STEM programming at any neighborhood branch.

Students can hang out at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at our Rockport Branch. It’s a place where kids and teens, ages 10 - 17, can explore their interests in innovative careers using cutting-edge technology. The space provides professional recording, mixing, editing, and video equipment, green screen, vinyl cutters, sewing machines, button makers, and 3D printers. The Best Buy Teen Tech Center also offers virtual programming. Follow us on Instagram @teentechatcpl.

CPL PLAY: Gaming enthusiasts of all levels can put their skills to the test with CPL Play. The virtual gaming and esports program exposes people to everything from new video games to board games.

CPL Play hosts monthly gaming, workshops, and live-streamed events at all Cleveland Public Library locations and on our Twitch.tv channel.

SNACK TIME: Learning and studying can make kids hungry.

Kids’ Café is back in session. In partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Library will provide nutritious meals for children up to age 18. Families should call their local branch for meal delivery times.

AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: After-school fun starts at the Library. Students can show their talents in a multitude of arts programs. From theatre to dance, singing and art, Cleveland Public Library has a program for children of all ages thanks to our community partners including Art Therapy Studio. Families can also visit their favorite neighborhood branch for take-and-make activities and crafts. Ready for a break from studying? We can help with that too. Our digital collection offers movies, music, and other streaming entertainment. There’s so much more to do and see at Cleveland Public Library. The key to discovery is a library card. Apply for one now to read, explore, and learn. For information on our programs and resources, visit here, call the nearest Cleveland Public Library branch, or contact our Outreach and Programming Department at (216) 623-7114.

