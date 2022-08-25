Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is being credited with saving the life of a Cleveland police Sergeant who had collapsed and became unconscious after being stung by two bees during a community event.

On Aug. 20, Sgt. Ray O’Connor was playing football with kids during a back to school festival at the Friendly Inn on Cleveland’s East Side when he was stung.

Before falling to the ground, Sgt. O’Connor told his partner, Officer Barnes, what happened and also told her he was deathly allergic to bees, but he had forgotten his Epi Pen at the 4th District.

Officer Barnes and a 3rd District officer dragged/carried Sgt. Connor to a police cruiser while rendering first aid.

That’s when mom Tomika Johnson ran home and grabbed her 10-year-old son’s Epi Pen.

Johnson returned within seconds and Officer Barnes administered it to her partner.

Officer Barnes continued to render first aid to Sgt. O’Connor while they were in the back of a police cruiser being driven to the hospital by a 3rd District police officer.

Sgt. O’Connor was still unconscious when he arrived at St. Vincent Hospital.

According to the doctors, Johnson’s Epi Pen and quick response by all, saved Sgt. O’Connor’s life.

“Ms. Johnson’s quick thinking, fast response and concern for this officers well-being demonstrated a high regard for human life,” said the medical staff at St. Vincent Hospital.

Several days after Johnson saved his life, Sgt. O’Connor and Officer Barnes went to Johnson’s home to thank her and bring birthday gifts for her 10-year-old son, Zaire.

Sgt. O'Connor and Tomika Johnson
Sgt. O'Connor and Tomika Johnson((Source: Cleveland police))

“The extraordinary actions demonstrated by Ms.Johnson and Zaire on August 20th showed sincerity above and beyond. Ms.Johnson and Zaire will be recognized at the City of Cleveland’s Fourth District Awards Ceremony on October 6,2022 and will receive the city’s “Citizen Award”. The above story proves that with the help of the community, lives can be saved. As the card said, Zaire and Ms. Johnson are our heroes,” said Cleveland police in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officer Barnes and Johnson's daughter
Officer Barnes and Johnson's daughter((Source: Cleveland police))

