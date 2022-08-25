‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media.

The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)

Vicki Glover said she still remembers the chills running up her arms the first time she saw the video.

“It just was disturbing, it was heart-wrenching,” Glover described. “I was calling people. I was upset. I was like, ‘what is going on?’”

Glover’s son is a third grader at the school and her grandson just started kindergarten, also at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy.

According to Glover, the man’s alleged inappropriate act happened in a place she is familiar with.

“That actual place where that happened is where my grandson gets picked up at,” Glover said. “That is where I pick him up at.”

Immediately after seeing the video, Glover said she knew she had to call the school.

“They didn’t know nothing about it,” Glover said. “Of course, now they do because of social media, and everybody shared it. Even though it didn’t happen today, and it happened just a couple days ago, they still needed to know about it.”

Cincinnati Public Schools did release a statement to FOX19 NOW regarding the alleged incident:

“This incident appears to have occurred not during normal school hours. School authorities immediately notified district security and our School Resource Officer (SRO) to further investigate. School security will continue to monitor school grounds before and during times in which students are outside. Parents were informed by robocall and reminded to report inappropriate behavior in or around any school campus immediately.

Glover said she hopes to see an increase in security to help keep children safe while at school.

“You just not safe anymore,” Glover claimed. “What are we supposed to do? There’s parents that work. We can’t always be there all the time, and then we have these types of people out here. It’s sad.”

CPS asks that if anyone sees an incident like the alleged one going around social media, to call school leadership and law enforcement.

