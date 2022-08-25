2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school

The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man...
The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media.

The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)

Vicki Glover said she still remembers the chills running up her arms the first time she saw the video.

“It just was disturbing, it was heart-wrenching,” Glover described. “I was calling people. I was upset. I was like, ‘what is going on?’”

Glover’s son is a third grader at the school and her grandson just started kindergarten, also at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy.

According to Glover, the man’s alleged inappropriate act happened in a place she is familiar with.

“That actual place where that happened is where my grandson gets picked up at,” Glover said. “That is where I pick him up at.”

Immediately after seeing the video, Glover said she knew she had to call the school.

“They didn’t know nothing about it,” Glover said. “Of course, now they do because of social media, and everybody shared it. Even though it didn’t happen today, and it happened just a couple days ago, they still needed to know about it.”

Cincinnati Public Schools did release a statement to FOX19 NOW regarding the alleged incident:

Glover said she hopes to see an increase in security to help keep children safe while at school.

“You just not safe anymore,” Glover claimed. “What are we supposed to do? There’s parents that work. We can’t always be there all the time, and then we have these types of people out here. It’s sad.”

CPS asks that if anyone sees an incident like the alleged one going around social media, to call school leadership and law enforcement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike
File - Police lights
Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side
FILE
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike
Student Loan debt relief
Student Loan debt relief
Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the...
K Cade York named Browns’ most outstanding rookie of 2022 training camp