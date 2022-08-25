Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley.

She may also go by the name Megan, according to police.

Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Call Cleveland Police Second District Det. Zola 216-623-2755 if you see her or know where she may be.

Mary Anne Riley (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

