Euclid gas station employee robbed at gunpoint

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint.

According to Euclid police, the masked man robbed the Speedway employee on Euclid Avenue on Aug. 11.

The suspect is only described as a Black man, about 18-25 years old, about 5′2″-5′4″ with a short hairstyle.

Euclid gas station robbery
Euclid gas station robbery((Source: Euclid police))

He was wearing a light green/pinkish face mask, red v-neck sweater and ripped stone washed jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.

