Former Woodmere mayor sentenced for using stolen credit card info

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Charles E. Smith, former mayor of Woodmere and MLB pitcher for the Florida Marlins, was sentenced to 33 months in prison today, as well as ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to a release from the DOJ.

Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to using stolen financial information to purchase gas, the release said, from May 2019 through May 2020.

The DOJ said that he purchased stolen credit and debit card information, including account numbers and addresses, from the dark web.

He then programmed that information onto blank cards, the DOJ said, and used those cards to make fraudulent purchases of gas at various gas stations in Northern Ohio.

Court records said that Smith purchased the gas to fuel vehicles for delivering Amazon packages.

According to the DOJ, Smith purchased at least $10,621.23 in gasoline in total, using over 100 stolen debit and credit card accounts.

They said that after his arrest, it was determined that he had purchased more than 600 stolen debit and credit card accounts from the dark web, affecting victims in 25 states.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft on May 19.

