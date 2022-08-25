2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fossils similar to those found in Nebraska, Texas, could be found in Ohio

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the span of one week, a man in Nebraska found a 90-million-year-old during a fishing tournament, and 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks were found in Texas. According to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, fossils like these could be found the Northeast Ohio area.

The Natural History Museum says that fossils far older and just as unique turn up constantly around the Cleveland area.

According to Dr. Caitlin Colleary, when I-70 was opened and worked on, “thousands” off fossils were found.

Dr. Colleary said that different fossils, including tracks, can be used in a large range of studies and then shown at the museum.

