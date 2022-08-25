Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected in Sandusky to highlight upgrades that will impact a key route that helps drivers get to Cedar Point.

The funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will be announced on Thursday afternoon is meant to go towards improvements to boost the flow of traffic and increase safety along the U.S. Route 6 corridor.

Remarks from Secretary Buttigieg, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Sen. Rob Portman, and other local officials are scheduled for 2:40 p.m.

19 News will live stream the event

