Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback in Cleveland Browns preseason finale

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jacoby Brissett will start in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Saturday’s game will be the first time Brissett plays during this preseason.

Stefanski also said the healthy starters will take the field, but he is unsure how much playing time they will see.

“We have a number in mind, but we’ll play that one by ear,” the coach said.

Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs, and Josh Rosen have all seen snaps for Cleveland this preseason.

The Browns host the Bears in Cleveland on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

