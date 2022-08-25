K Cade York named Browns’ most outstanding rookie of 2022 training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns K Cade York was voted the 2022 Maurice Bassett Award winner as the team’s most outstanding rookie in training camp.

The award was named in honor of RB Maurice Bassett, who played for the Browns from 1954-56, and is voted by the media.

The McKinney, Texas native was selected in the fourth round at No. 124 overall, York is the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016.

As a Louisiana State University junior, he connected on 15-of-18 field goals and al 39 PATS to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made, breaking the school record.

York’s shining moment as a Tiger was his collegiate career-long 57-yard goal, which not only won the game against the Florida Gators on their own home turf in low visibility, but set another LSU record.

The #Browns are going all in with Rookie Kicker Cade York.



At #LSU, York was 15-19 on FGs from 50+ Yards. 🔥



He was 75-75 on XPs in his last 2 seasons, & 164-168 (97.6%) in his career.@YorkCade's Career Long FG of 57 Yards, was the longest in LSU history, & a game-winner. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/YNdOfPeIM7 — The Hottest Take (@Hottest_TakePod) May 4, 2022

Here are all of the previous winners of the Maurice Bassett award:

2021 - CB Greg Newsome II

2020 - TE Harrison Bryant

2019 - LB Mack Wilson

2018 - QB Baker Mayfield

2017 - DL Myles Garrett

2016 - DL Carl Nassib

2015 - DL Danny Shelton

2014 - LB Christian Kirksey

2013 - LB Barkevious Mingo

2012 - QB Brandon Weeden

2011 - WR Greg Little

2010 - DB T.J. Ward

2009 - RB James Davis

2008 - LB Alex Hall

2007 - DB Eric Wright

2006 - RB Jerome Harrison

2005 - QB Charlie Frye

2004 - QB Luke McCown

2003 - WR C.J. Jones

2002 - LB Kevin Bentley

2001 - DB Anthony Henry

2000 - QB Eric Zeier

1995 - QB Eric Zeier

1994 - DB Antonio Langham

1993 - C Steve Everitt

1992 - RB Tommy Vardell

1991 - WR Michael Jackson

1990 - DE Rob Burnett

1989 - DE Andrew Stewart

1988 - DB Brian Washington

1987 - FB Tim Manoa

1986 - DE Ralph Malone

1985 - DT David Morrill

Cade York from 61 with ease 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ossu7ytSyu — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 21, 2022

