K Cade York named Browns’ most outstanding rookie of 2022 training camp
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns K Cade York was voted the 2022 Maurice Bassett Award winner as the team’s most outstanding rookie in training camp.
The award was named in honor of RB Maurice Bassett, who played for the Browns from 1954-56, and is voted by the media.
The McKinney, Texas native was selected in the fourth round at No. 124 overall, York is the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016.
As a Louisiana State University junior, he connected on 15-of-18 field goals and al 39 PATS to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made, breaking the school record.
York’s shining moment as a Tiger was his collegiate career-long 57-yard goal, which not only won the game against the Florida Gators on their own home turf in low visibility, but set another LSU record.
Here are all of the previous winners of the Maurice Bassett award:
- 2021 - CB Greg Newsome II
- 2020 - TE Harrison Bryant
- 2019 - LB Mack Wilson
- 2018 - QB Baker Mayfield
- 2017 - DL Myles Garrett
- 2016 - DL Carl Nassib
- 2015 - DL Danny Shelton
- 2014 - LB Christian Kirksey
- 2013 - LB Barkevious Mingo
- 2012 - QB Brandon Weeden
- 2011 - WR Greg Little
- 2010 - DB T.J. Ward
- 2009 - RB James Davis
- 2008 - LB Alex Hall
- 2007 - DB Eric Wright
- 2006 - RB Jerome Harrison
- 2005 - QB Charlie Frye
- 2004 - QB Luke McCown
- 2003 - WR C.J. Jones
- 2002 - LB Kevin Bentley
- 2001 - DB Anthony Henry
- 2000 - QB Eric Zeier
- 1995 - QB Eric Zeier
- 1994 - DB Antonio Langham
- 1993 - C Steve Everitt
- 1992 - RB Tommy Vardell
- 1991 - WR Michael Jackson
- 1990 - DE Rob Burnett
- 1989 - DE Andrew Stewart
- 1988 - DB Brian Washington
- 1987 - FB Tim Manoa
- 1986 - DE Ralph Malone
- 1985 - DT David Morrill
