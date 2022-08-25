2 Strong 4 Bullies
New park in Cleveland Warehouse District honors city history

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new place to relax on your lunch break in Downtown Cleveland.

It’s called Lakehouse Park and it’s located in the Warehouse District right before you get to The Flats.

Organizers held a big celebration for its’ grand opening Wednesday.

The small park, located on the corner of Main Avenue and West Ninth Street, provides swinging benches, lighting, bike racks, and other seating.

It may not look like much, but organizers have high hopes.

“These small parks in my opinion are the best parks and they’re the ones that actually really build community,” said Project Manager Tom Starinsky.

As just a simple place to relax, the park’s already a hit.

However, there’s a story behind it.

“We had 20 different sites that were relics or remnants of Cleveland history,” said senior advisor to Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Tom Yablonsky. “One of them was the lighthouse steps so we always wanted to interpret those sites.”

Yablonsky says the park is all about commemorating the place where Cleveland’s first lighthouse was built in 1830.

The lighthouse is long gone, but the stairs remain and so does its history as Cleveland’s once wealthiest area.

“Cleveland’s a real leader in historic preservation and heritage tourism,” said Yablonsky. “And it’s not just the big projects that make it, it’s the small, unique ones that also do it.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

