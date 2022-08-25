‘On to the next chapter’: Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announces retirement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - JC Tretter is stepping away from playing professional football.

The former center for the Cleveland Browns took to social media on Thursday to announce his retirement after playing nine years in the NFL.

On to the next chapter pic.twitter.com/gDGTlyhZr0 — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) August 25, 2022

Tretter, who also currently serves as the president of the NFL Players Association, spent five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The 31-year-old said he plans on “doubling down” on his work with the player’s union.

