NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service.

NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.

Customers enrolled in NOPEC’s Standard Program Price will be transitioned automatically back to the default service, which is currently offering a lower monthly rate.

“As a consumer-focused non-profit, NOPEC is always operating and advocating for what’s best for our communities and customers. When we looked at the price forecasts, it became increasingly apparent that the ‘Price to Compare’ rate would be a better place for our customers to be through winter 2023 to save significant money during these economically challenging times.”

According to the energy aggregator, escalating economic issues and an increase in demand due to hotter-than-normal temperatures have factored into the higher electric rates.

NOPEC said customers do not have to do anything in order to get the lower rates.

Previously, NOPEC customers had to manually opt out of the service if they wished to return to the default utility company.

Changes should take effect in one to two billing cycles.

NOPEC’s gas customers will not be impacted.

