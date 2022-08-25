2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

(WAFB)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service.

NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.

Customers enrolled in NOPEC’s Standard Program Price will be transitioned automatically back to the default service, which is currently offering a lower monthly rate.

According to the energy aggregator, escalating economic issues and an increase in demand due to hotter-than-normal temperatures have factored into the higher electric rates.

Previous coverage: Avon small business owner frustrated with high NOPEC energy bill

NOPEC said customers do not have to do anything in order to get the lower rates.

Previously, NOPEC customers had to manually opt out of the service if they wished to return to the default utility company.

Changes should take effect in one to two billing cycles.

NOPEC’s gas customers will not be impacted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike
(Source: Cedar Point)
Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier
File - Police lights
Cleveland EMS: Male shot to death overnight on city’s East side
FILE
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike