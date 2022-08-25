2 Strong 4 Bullies
Normal back-to-school experience new for some returning Vermilion students

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students like Gavin Gulas walked into Vermillion Elementary ready for the new school year.

“I’m going to the first grade,” said Gavin.

Gavin’s mom, Danielle, said she’s looking forward to her son having a normal school year filled with experiences he hasn’t been able to have these past two years.

“He loves learning, he loves being with his friends. It’s great,” she said.

Matt Malear, the principal of Vermilion Elementary, said he’s also looking forward to the kids getting back into the regular swing of things.

“Some of the things we’re looking forward to for our students is as simple as picking your seat in the cafeteria, going on field trips,” said Malear. “We’re pre-K to three and some of our kids have never been able to experience that.”

If students need to get a health screening or get updated on their shots, they can do that at the elementary school.

“We have a partnership with the Erie County Health,” said Malear. “They have a brick-and-mortar at our high school, but for our younger students, we have a mobile unit. We will be providing dental screenings and immunizations.”

An overall exciting time for all the students in Vermilion Schools.

