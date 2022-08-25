Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of storms tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front is located this morning over Wisconsin and Iowa. This system will track through our area tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase tonight. Some showers and a few storms will begin to impact us by morning. The rest of the day will feature scattered showers and storms. It’ll be more humid tomorrow. Locally heavy rain with any of these storms. The latest data suggesting the best risk of rain will be late morning and into the afternoon. The rain and storms will move out Friday night. The air mass cools a bit on Saturday and a return to a sunny sky.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.