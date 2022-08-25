2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man arrested after Jayland Walker rally was wanted for assault at July demonstration

Protester arrested after Jayland Walker rally
Protester arrested after Jayland Walker rally(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 34-year-old man following a Jayland Walker-related rally after officers realized he had an active felony warrant stemming from an earlier demonstration.

Officers initially saw Bryan Robertson with a small crowd of protesters in front of the Akron police station.

Robertson was recognized as the suspect wanted for aggravated rioting; a charge that stemmed from an assault of a 35-year-old motorcyclist in a July 26 rally.

Detectives said Akron police later saw Robertson and attempted to pull him over before he bailed from the passenger seat in the area of Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street.

Robertson was arrested by police who found him hiding inside a parked vehicle nearby. He was booked at the Summit County Jail.

Two other suspects, identified by Akron police as 25-year-old James Crawl and 24-year-old Sierra Mason, were previously arrested for their roles in the July assault. Investigators are looking for two other individuals connected to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback in Cleveland Browns preseason finale
Tarren Yuschak (Source: Fairview Park police)
5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old
(Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe