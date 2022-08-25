Man arrested after Jayland Walker rally was wanted for assault at July demonstration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 34-year-old man following a Jayland Walker-related rally after officers realized he had an active felony warrant stemming from an earlier demonstration.

Officers initially saw Bryan Robertson with a small crowd of protesters in front of the Akron police station.

Robertson was recognized as the suspect wanted for aggravated rioting; a charge that stemmed from an assault of a 35-year-old motorcyclist in a July 26 rally.

Detectives said Akron police later saw Robertson and attempted to pull him over before he bailed from the passenger seat in the area of Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street.

Robertson was arrested by police who found him hiding inside a parked vehicle nearby. He was booked at the Summit County Jail.

Two other suspects, identified by Akron police as 25-year-old James Crawl and 24-year-old Sierra Mason, were previously arrested for their roles in the July assault. Investigators are looking for two other individuals connected to the incident.

