Schools in Avon, Avon Lake welcome students back for new learning opportunities

AVON/AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - In Avon Lake, kindergarteners joined the other grades for the first time today.

Anxious, but proud parents sent off their kids as they embarked on a new chapter.

Elizabeth Granja and her husband dropped off their youngest for kindergarten. Originally Ohioans, they recently moved back from Wisconsin and are happy to be home.

“We’re excited. You know it’s bittersweet. We’re really proud of him. We’re really excited and we’re really relieved that we understood everything that needed to be done before. Precautions to keep everybody safe, but it’s nice that he can go back in and have a more normal year,” said Granja.

Avon Lake kindergarten teacher Jules Schrift had advice to any parents who may be feeling anxious about sending their kids off to school.

“I would say that know that we would just take care of your kiddos and that we know what’s best for them,” said Schrift.

Meanwhile over in Avon, buses hit the roads this morning as it was the city’s first day of school.

Superintendent Ben Hodge says they look forward to using their new auditorium and stem resources.

“Typically, our old arts center, which we call the auditorium, could only hold 600 audience members. This one holds 1,600. We’re looking forward to the kids utilizing that space this year. We’ve taken another room off our media centers and made them stem labs. They can go there and some exploring problem-solving type learning,” said Hodge.

This year the theme in Avon is “relationships matter”.

“If you really have that relationship with kids, they’ll embrace learning with you in the classroom,” said Hodge.

