2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Schools in Avon, Avon Lake welcome students back for new learning opportunities

FILE
FILE(Source: WBTV)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON/AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - In Avon Lake, kindergarteners joined the other grades for the first time today.

Anxious, but proud parents sent off their kids as they embarked on a new chapter.

Elizabeth Granja and her husband dropped off their youngest for kindergarten. Originally Ohioans, they recently moved back from Wisconsin and are happy to be home.

“We’re excited. You know it’s bittersweet. We’re really proud of him. We’re really excited and we’re really relieved that we understood everything that needed to be done before. Precautions to keep everybody safe, but it’s nice that he can go back in and have a more normal year,” said Granja.

Avon Lake kindergarten teacher Jules Schrift had advice to any parents who may be feeling anxious about sending their kids off to school.

“I would say that know that we would just take care of your kiddos and that we know what’s best for them,” said Schrift.

Meanwhile over in Avon, buses hit the roads this morning as it was the city’s first day of school.

Superintendent Ben Hodge says they look forward to using their new auditorium and stem resources.

“Typically, our old arts center, which we call the auditorium, could only hold 600 audience members. This one holds 1,600. We’re looking forward to the kids utilizing that space this year. We’ve taken another room off our media centers and made them stem labs. They can go there and some exploring problem-solving type learning,” said Hodge.

This year the theme in Avon is “relationships matter”.

“If you really have that relationship with kids, they’ll embrace learning with you in the classroom,” said Hodge.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Normal back-to-school experience new for some returning Vermilion students
(Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees
Tarren Yuschak (Source: Fairview Park police)
5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old
19 News
Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback in Cleveland Browns preseason finale