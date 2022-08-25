2 Strong 4 Bullies
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety

By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of violence on city buses and at train stations, the head of the union that represents RTA drivers is renewing calls for safety of transit employees.

“There’s not enough safety that you can put out there,” said William Nix, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 268. “People are coming on buses with guns and knives. There are no metal detectors to protect our operators from any of those individuals that want to come on there and bring havoc.”

This month, the RTA released footage of multiple incidents to 19 News through a public records request.

In one such incident, a woman was stabbed on the train platform at the airport.

Another video shows a fight that led to a deadly shooting.

The most recent incident shows people climbing on top of a bus.

“The [drivers] are scared,” Nix told 19 News. “The union is not going to tolerate that.”

At the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, CEO India Birdsong highlighted the agency’s plans moving forward, including an increase in police visibility in high crime areas.

“They have a right to come to work safe, and to leave safely,” Nix said of the drives and operators.

