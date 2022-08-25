WATCH: Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A group of porch pirates was caught on camera stealing packages and putting them in a shopping cart as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.

KVVU reports it was almost as if they were shopping in a store.

Resident Hugo Organista said he had gotten a notification about a package he ordered being delivered to his home over the weekend. He said his partner asked if he wanted to have someone pick it up for them, but he declined.

“When we got home on Sunday night, we pulled into the driveway, and I was poking my head out, looking for the package because I was kind of excited to open it,” Organista said.

However, the package was nowhere to be found, so Organista watched the security video.

All of the cameras and the security system at Organista’s home didn’t deter the thieves; they just captured them in the act.

“I could have very easily called a neighbor or a friend or somebody to come to pick it up, but I honestly just didn’t think that this one time it would happen,” Organista said.

Organista said he would make sure deliveries are only scheduled when he is home from now on.

He filed a claim with the store where the package was purchased, but they denied it because they said it had been delivered. He also reached out to his credit card company and believes the purchase protection policy will cover him.

