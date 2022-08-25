2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

WATCH: Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through neighborhood

Porch pirates were caught on camera filling a shopping cart with stolen packages as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.
By Kim Passoth and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A group of porch pirates was caught on camera stealing packages and putting them in a shopping cart as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.

KVVU reports it was almost as if they were shopping in a store.

Resident Hugo Organista said he had gotten a notification about a package he ordered being delivered to his home over the weekend. He said his partner asked if he wanted to have someone pick it up for them, but he declined.

“When we got home on Sunday night, we pulled into the driveway, and I was poking my head out, looking for the package because I was kind of excited to open it,” Organista said.

However, the package was nowhere to be found, so Organista watched the security video.

All of the cameras and the security system at Organista’s home didn’t deter the thieves; they just captured them in the act.

“I could have very easily called a neighbor or a friend or somebody to come to pick it up, but I honestly just didn’t think that this one time it would happen,” Organista said.

Organista said he would make sure deliveries are only scheduled when he is home from now on.

He filed a claim with the store where the package was purchased, but they denied it because they said it had been delivered. He also reached out to his credit card company and believes the purchase protection policy will cover him.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

An elderly woman, suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
Woman, suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees
Cleveland woman saves officer stung by bees
Northeast Ohio police officers urge area teachers to seek crisis intervention team training
Northeast Ohio police officers urge area teachers to seek crisis intervention team training
Schools in Avon, Avon Lake welcome students back for new learning opportunities
Schools in Avon, Avon Lake welcome students back for new learning opportunities
Cheif Jerry Klue and Lt. William Heilmeier with Akron Children's Hospital Police traveled to...
Northeast Ohio police officers urge area teachers to seek crisis intervention team training