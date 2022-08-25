Woman leads Parma police on chase into Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase that started in Parma ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to Cleveland police, Parma police were chasing a female driver around 2:30 a.m.

During the pursuit, two Parma police cruisers were struck.

The suspect driver exited I-71 and struck a parked car at W. 11th Street and Abbey Avenue.

Police officers took her into custody at W. 11th Street and University Road.

At this time, her name is not being released.

