Woman, suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home.

Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school.

“Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to be beaten forcefully. Drug to the ground, drug across the street. I continued fighting for my life, not knowing what was going on. I struggled so and I struggled so and the pain was so unbearable.”

The man jumped her, beat her in the face, and tried to choke all as she fought him. One Akron woman, on her porch at the time of the attack, yelled at the man.

As Patricia Lee tried to run to another woman’s house for help this is what happened.

“I was headed towards their home and he said don’t come here, don’t come here. Why did you let him get away and I was like oh Lord what am I going to do now because there was no one on-site.”

This is how Lee explains the ordeal she went through. “Fear, pain, hurt, distrust,” Lee said she fought back with all her strength.

“And I bit down on his hand, bit down on his hand as hard as I could and then let go.

An Akron City worker happened to drive up and he called 9-1-1.

Lee has stitches on her right cheek, missing teeth and physical and emotional pain that she says will haunt her and them.

Police are looking for the attacker.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.