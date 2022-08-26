2 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 2 remain missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday morning another of their four missing teenagers has returned home and “appeared healthy.”

Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting she stopped at a family members house and later left in the care of her father.

Mikayla Vaden, 15, was also reported found yesterday, leaving two more teenagers missing - all who went missing in the past 60 days.

Denasha Melton, 16, was last seen via Facetime by her mom, who learned she was possibly in the downtown Cleveland area.

Melton is about 5′6″, weighs about 140 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Denasha Melton ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was last seen at her home in Garfield Heights wearing a grey shorts body suit.

Broadus is about 5′0 and weighs about 125 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Sha-Niya Broadus ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Garfield Heights police said at this time, they are being investigated as separate incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

