2 people injured after stolen vehicle flees OSHP traffic stop on Cleveland’s West Side

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital after a vehicle fled an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop and crashed on Cleveland’s West Side, According to OSHP.

OSHP said they pulled over a stolen vehicle near West 58th traffic stop and arrested the vehicle’s passenger when the driver took off.

Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually crashed with another car sending one of the vehicles into a home in the 4100 block of Trowbridge Ave. in Cleveland.

The condition of the patients is not known at this time.

19 news is on the scene and will have more information when it is made available.

