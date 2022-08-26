Cleveland drivers relieved after massive hole is fixed by city, now they want to get reimbursed for damages done to their cars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are excited after the city of Cleveland covered up a massive hole that was on the corner of East 78th and Union.

“It makes me feel great but that’s all they had to do the first time when they put the hole there, “said driver Myra Simmons.

According to the city the hole was created while crews were working on a Valve.

Simmons says an orange barrel was placed on top but someone knocked it over causing other drivers to drive into the whole.

“It’s 7 inches deep,” said Simmons.

She tried to call the city to get it covered up after one woman totaled her car and another man popped a tire.

" I seen a young lady, her car to the side, she was crying going up the hill she was shook up,” said Simmons.

But the city didn’t do anything so she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

After our team arrived to get video the city placed a slate over the hole. We were told it was a temporary fix until they can repave the road.

Now, drivers are wanting the city to reimburse them for the damages done to their cars.

19 News contacted the Mayor’s office and were told they were speaking to their legal team and would be calling us soon.

