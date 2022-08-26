2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland.

Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making.

“We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying our cargo, we’re the only container port here at the Great Lakes, we offer container services to companies locally going to Europe and we’re continuing to grow those services,” he said.

The CHEERS initiative was also discussed, U.S Senator Rob Portman stating it will redevelop the whole area around the lake.

“There is already some federal help for that but there’s more that can be available and it’s really exciting. Even in the last 4-5 years we’ve developed some of the parks along the lake,” Portman said.

Senator Portman said when it comes to the Great Lakes, they are the greatest water resource in America but need to be sustained.

During the meeting, the EPA spoke about the Clean Water Act which helped them make so much progress.

But the main goal is to make sure the Great Lakes are protected because they spur job creation and economic vitality in Cuyahoga County.

“We’re seeing more money flowing from the federal government with new infrastructure bills and those are important to us and we have tailwinds and we are looking for growth,” Friedman said.

