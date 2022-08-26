Do you recognize this vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for a vehicle involved in several thefts of catalytic converters, between August 8 and 19, at various locations and hours.

According to police, the vehicle appears to be an early 2000 model, dark blue or black Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact the First District Detective unit at 216-623-5118, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

