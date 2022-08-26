Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland to close for weekend construction work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weekend construction project could cause drivers to detour in downtown Cleveland.

Euclid Avenue is scheduled to be closed between East 9th Street and East 6th Street through the weekend.

The closure, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, is set to go into effect on Friday at 6 a.m.

The project will impact downtown drivers and riders on the public transit system’s HealthLine bus.

According to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s office, the closure will be in place while crews install a tower crane at the City Club apartment building.

Roadwork is expected to be cleared by Monday morning.

