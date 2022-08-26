2 Strong 4 Bullies
Facial reconstruction shows ‘John Doe’ whose remains were found in 1987 in eastern Ohio

Model of man whose remains were found in 1987
Model of man whose remains were found in 1987(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation hopes new forensic evidence will help identify a man whose remains were discovered 35 years ago in the eastern part of the state.

Officials from the state attorney general’s office were joined by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department to reveal a model of the unidentified man.

“This face represents a brother, son or father who needs to reclaim his identity and be given the dignity that he deserves,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

The human remains were found on Sept. 10, 1987 near the Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown. Investigators believe the remains were at that location for up to five years prior to the discovery.

According to the Ohio BCI, anthropological work shows that the African-American man was likely between 30 and 44 years old.

Anyone with tips about the case can call the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office at 330-740-2175.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

