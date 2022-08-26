2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Groundbreaking for housing to support young adults exiting homelessness

By Syeda Abbas and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today community leaders, funders and young adults broke ground on a 50-unit apartment building on East 45th in the St. Clair superior neighborhood that will provide housing for those ages 18-24 exiting homelessness.

The building - Cuyahoga TAY - will not only provide housing, but may also include voluntary support services such as mental and behavioral health, financial literacy, employment services, academic services , life skills training and transportation.

Hannah Gates shared her firsthand experiences with homelessness at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“I have been spending this summer after my first year in college sleeping out of my car yearning for a stable home and just until my classes resume this fall,” she said.

Kevin Nowak, the executive director of CHN Housing Partners, wants to erase the misconceptions surrounding homelessness.

“Homelessness absolutely can happen to anyone,” he said. “I hope that people begin to understand the need for affordable stable housing for the youth within our community.”

Individuals living at Cuyahoga TAY will also have resources that help them recover from the trauma of homelessness, and the events that may have led to it.

“It has been exhausting and sometimes I don’t see a light out of this dark hole,” Gates said.

The apartment building will be ready in 15 months, and was funded by CHN, EDEN, Enterprise Community Partners , the Sisters of Charity Foundation, A Place 4 Me, the REACH Youth Action Board and FrontLine Service.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier
Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier
Groundbreaking for 50-unit apartment building sheds light on homelessness
Groundbreaking for 50-unit apartment building sheds light on homelessness
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving