Groundbreaking for housing to support young adults exiting homelessness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today community leaders, funders and young adults broke ground on a 50-unit apartment building on East 45th in the St. Clair superior neighborhood that will provide housing for those ages 18-24 exiting homelessness.

The building - Cuyahoga TAY - will not only provide housing, but may also include voluntary support services such as mental and behavioral health, financial literacy, employment services, academic services , life skills training and transportation.

Hannah Gates shared her firsthand experiences with homelessness at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“I have been spending this summer after my first year in college sleeping out of my car yearning for a stable home and just until my classes resume this fall,” she said.

Kevin Nowak, the executive director of CHN Housing Partners, wants to erase the misconceptions surrounding homelessness.

“Homelessness absolutely can happen to anyone,” he said. “I hope that people begin to understand the need for affordable stable housing for the youth within our community.”

Individuals living at Cuyahoga TAY will also have resources that help them recover from the trauma of homelessness, and the events that may have led to it.

“It has been exhausting and sometimes I don’t see a light out of this dark hole,” Gates said.

The apartment building will be ready in 15 months, and was funded by CHN, EDEN, Enterprise Community Partners , the Sisters of Charity Foundation, A Place 4 Me, the REACH Youth Action Board and FrontLine Service.

