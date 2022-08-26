2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-71 North closed due to serious accident

I-71 closed
I-71 closed(ODOT)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, I-71 North is closed northbound beyond I-480 to W 150th St, due to a serious accident.

Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit has been called to the scene.

The accident happened at about 9:30 pm there is currently no timetable for when the highway will be reopened.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

