I-71 North closed due to serious accident
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, I-71 North is closed northbound beyond I-480 to W 150th St, due to a serious accident.
Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit has been called to the scene.
The accident happened at about 9:30 pm there is currently no timetable for when the highway will be reopened.
19 News will have more information when it is made available.
