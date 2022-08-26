2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Jazz landmark Perseverance Hall collapses in New Orleans

Perseverance Hall jazz hall collapses, latest sign of New Orleans blight.
By Kaitlin Rust and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A rare New Orleans Jazz landmark and historic Creole cultural site has collapsed.

Perseverance Hall on North Villere Street in the Seventh Ward has become the latest victim of blight in the city.

“The preservationists of New Orleans failed, period. All the various organizations that call themselves committed to the history of the city, they all sat on their hands. They were blind. They were passive,” historian Dr. S. Frederick Starr said.

Perseverance Hall has stood in the historic Seventh Ward since the 1880′s, but damage from Ida pushed the long-neglected building to the edge of collapse. Some heavy rain this week finally finished the job, bringing this once modest but mighty building, one of the very few surviving early jazz venues, to the ground, WVUE reported.

“This, I would put at the very top of the list of places where the great earliest jazz musicians were performing for dances on a weekly basis, and they were all there, you name them. It’s a kind of who’s who of early jazz,” Starr said.

It was originally built by a group of Creole people called La Société de la Perseverance, or the Perseverance Benevolent Mutual Aid Association, as a meeting hall before becoming an incubator for the music that defines the city’s soul.

In 1949 it was purchased by the Holy Aid and Comfort Spiritual Church, a small congregation that doesn’t meet anymore. Now all that’s left is the facade.

“You can’t know where you’re going without knowing where you come from, and you see that property falling down it, it hurts and hurts and no one wants to see that,” District C Councilmember Freddie King said.

Eliminating blight in his district, which includes the Seventh Ward, is something very central to the mission of King.

“It is probably our second biggest quality of life issue under crime,” King said. “You don’t want to understate how, how important crime is, but blight is right there with it. It’s the cousin of crime. As I said, a safe neighborhood is a clean one. When people see that the neighborhood is clean and people take pride in where they live, that ‘we could do anything mentality doesn’t follow up.”

King works closely with code enforcement on the East and West bank of his district. He recently was able to help clear a blighted corner store in Algiers.

“It’s a small victory, but it means a lot to the people in this neighborhood,” King said.

King says it’s a slow and tedious process, code enforcement is backlogged, but it’s a necessary one.

“That’s a shame a beautiful historical property like that, unkept for years as a result, so we want to prevent that. I think beefing up the code enforcement budget is the first step,” King said.

King said code enforcement needs cars and more employees, especially title researchers.

Starr said he believes Perseverance Hall can still be save. An organization is just going to have to step up and take the reins.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
EMS: Man struck, killed on Cleveland interstate
19 News
Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland to close for weekend construction work
19 News
Man killed in late-night shooting near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
Biden explains student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their...
Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers