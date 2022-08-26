2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge unseals heavily redacted affidavit in Mar-A-Lago search warrant

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just weeks after the FBI raid of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, former President Donald Trump’s main residence, a judge has released a heavily redacted affidavit in support of the search.

The affidavit explains that the FBI believed there was probable cause that the former president broke the law and took confidential information from the White House.

The affidavit points to a belief that the president violated 18 U.S.C. § 1519 & 2071:

“Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office, or with any judicial or public officer of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

The affidavit had dozens of paragraphs redacted to protect information.

Through the FBI investigation, they had “established that documents bearing classification markings, which appear to contain National Defense Information (NDI), were among the materials contained in the FIFTEEN BOXES and were stored at the PREMISES in an undisclosed location.”

Any classified information must be contained in a government approved facility, Mar-a-Lago is not considered a proper storage facility for that type of information.

The affidavit ends with this conclusion:

“Based on the foregoing facts and circumstances, I submit that probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 2071, or 1519 will be found at the PREMISES. Further, I submit that this affidavit supports probable cause for a warrant to search the PREMISES described in Attachment A and seize the items described in Attachment B”.

A full link to the affidavit can be found here.

