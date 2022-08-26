Man killed in late-night shooting near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man, believed to be approximately 60 years old, was shot and killed on Thursday night near the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood.
The victim was found by first responders on Nelson Avenue with a fatal gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m.
Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.
This story will be updated.
