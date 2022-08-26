Man killed in late-night shooting near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man, believed to be approximately 60 years old, was shot and killed on Thursday night near the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood.

The victim was found by first responders on Nelson Avenue with a fatal gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

This story will be updated.

