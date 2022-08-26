MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!

K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”

This is the departments first K9, with National Dog Day being the perfect day to celebrate his accomplishment.

K9 Hope, MetroHealth's first K9 (Source: MetroHealth)

“It’s going to benefit everyone, not just the police department,” Officer Konieczka said. “The police department is going to be blessed to have him, but just the hospital in general, the people in the community, in the neighborhood, everything around.”

