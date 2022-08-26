2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty

K9 Hope
K9 Hope(Source: MetroHealth)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!

K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”

This is the departments first K9, with National Dog Day being the perfect day to celebrate his accomplishment.

K9 Hope, MetroHealth's first K9
K9 Hope, MetroHealth's first K9(Source: MetroHealth)

“It’s going to benefit everyone, not just the police department,” Officer Konieczka said. “The police department is going to be blessed to have him, but just the hospital in general, the people in the community, in the neighborhood, everything around.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

2 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 2 remain missing
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
Neighborhood not sold on plans for new county jail
Neighbors not sold on county jail plans
shedding a light on homelessness
Groundbreaking for housing to support young adults exiting homelessness