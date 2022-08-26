2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of storms today; dry weekend ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through our area right now. A few thunderstorms possible with this system with local downpours. It is a fairly humid day. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The front should be out of our neck of the woods by this evening. Drier air builds in. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunshine and comfortable tomorrow. A warmer air mass rolls back into Ohio Sunday. Afternoon temperatures surge well into the 80s. Things turn unsettled Monday with warm and humid conditions in place. More storms on the way.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return Friday ahead of a dry weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return Friday ahead of a dry weekend
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 25, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return Friday ahead of a dry weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Risk for storms returns to Northeast Ohio on Friday