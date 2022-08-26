Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of storms today; dry weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking through our area right now. A few thunderstorms possible with this system with local downpours. It is a fairly humid day. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The front should be out of our neck of the woods by this evening. Drier air builds in. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunshine and comfortable tomorrow. A warmer air mass rolls back into Ohio Sunday. Afternoon temperatures surge well into the 80s. Things turn unsettled Monday with warm and humid conditions in place. More storms on the way.

