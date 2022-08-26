Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours.

According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North.

Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of the road with two people trapped inside.

Both occupants were extracted from the vehicle by Canton city firefighters.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Canton police. The second occupant was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the Hummer crashed into a tree after it crossed the center of the roadway.

The identity of the victim will be released once notifications are made, Canton police said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.