‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.

Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

3 counts of tampering with records

2 counts of telecommunications fraud

1 count of operating an unlicensed funeral home

1 count of possessing criminal tools

6 counts of abuse of a corpse

8 counts of representation of a funeral director while unlicensed

4 counts of passing bad checks

2 counts of theft

3 counts of failure to file taxes

Shawnte Hardin sentenced to 12 years in prison. (WTVG)

“Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Investigators said Hardin operated several illicit funeral homes in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lucas, and Franklin counties under various names:

Hussain Funeral Directors

Celebration of Life Memorial Chapels

Hardin Funeral Home, Inc.

American Mortuary Services and Transportation

Shawnte Davon Hardin Services, LLC.

In one instance, officials located more than 80 cremated remains at the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Akron. Some of those remains have not yet been identified.

“The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme, including literally driving bodies across the state, are thankfully ended by today’s sentence,” the attorney general added.

