Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man, officials say

Thomas Erndt's family says he was on their annual trip to Lake Mead when he disappeared in the...
Thomas Erndt's family says he was on their annual trip to Lake Mead when he disappeared in the water on August 2, 2002.(WXIX)
By Brooke Endale and Kendall Hyde
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A set of human bones that were discovered in Nevada’s Lake Mead in May, have been identified as those of a College Hill man.

Family members say the remains are that of Thomas Erndt, 42, who was living in Las Vegas at the time of his death.

Erndt was with his family on their annual trip to Lake Mead on August 2, 2002.

“We would go off into the middle of the lake and jump off the boat,” said Erndt’s son, Tom

Moments after, then 10-year-old Tom saw his father disappear into the lake.

“Next thing we know, he’s yelling and he’s screaming, and he’s trying to get help,” Tom said.

It was the last time Tom would see his father and for more than 20 years, he wondered where his dad might be.

“It’s been tough but I’m glad everything has closure now,” he said.

Tom remembers his dad as his best friend.

“Me and my dad were the closest ever. I mean, I used to do everything with him.”

Tom says that while he wishes his dad was still here, he can now breathe easily, knowing his dad is no longer missing.

“It’s going to close a big chapter knowing he’s at peace now. It’s been so long.”

Crews found Erndt’s remains due to low water levels at Lake Mead following a long drought.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

