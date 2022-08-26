Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves out of Cleveland; sunshine returns for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow-moving cold front has been the culprit for today’s rain and cloud cover.

As the front continues to move south this evening, any lingering rain showers will come to an end.

Skies will gradually clear through the night.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Some inland communities will drop into the upper 50s.

In the wake of the frontal passage, we’re in store for a beautiful weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be a lot warmer with highs well into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.